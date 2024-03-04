NDDC targets unprecedented development of Niger Delta

Nigeria’s Niger Delta region has for long been known for its immense economic importance in the country due to its vast oil and gas reserves.

However, in spite of these economic potential, the region also has numerous challenges, including environmental degradation, economic disparity and social unrest.

The Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) was, therefore, conceived to accelerate the development of the Niger Delta – the major source of Nigeria’s crude oil and gas and, by extension, the engine of the nation’s economy.

The Commission was also designed to compensate for the infrastructure deficit in the region.

Infrastructure deficit is one of the reasons advanced for the restiveness that had often disrupted oil production in the region.

The NDDC also has the mandate to facilitate the rapid, even and sustainable development of the Niger Delta.

Notwithstanding the noble objectives, the Commission had often been faced various challenges in fulfilling its mandate.

Its failure to deliver on its core mandates had, no doubt, impacted enormously on the nation’s economy and social life of residents and the people of the area.

For instance, financial mismanagement and political interference have often hampered the effectiveness of the NDDC in implementing development projects.

However, as part of its achievement, the Commission had initiated various projects aimed at infrastructure development, youth empowerment and environmental protection.

These projects have had positive impact on the economic, social and environmental well-being of the region.

Arising from its Board and Management Retreat with the theme: ”Renewed Hope: A new Era for Vitality, Peace and Development”, held in Uyo recently, the Commission resolved to take a new paradigm to drive development in the region.

To attain the new paradigm, many stakeholders brainstormed on the new dimensions to drive developmental needs of the people for the overall transformation of the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

According to the Managing Director of NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, there should be strategic partnership with financial institutions, development partners and the private sector within a framework of transparent and accountable governance.

He noted that through such partnership, local businesses would be empowered, projects would be completed at optimal pace and resources reinvested directly into development.

According to him, the vision will unlock not just the NDDC’s potential, but that of the entire Niger Delta region to ensure that poverty recedes, infrastructure flourishes and sustainable growth takes root.

”While I have been entrusted with the critical role of the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, my responsibility to the Niger Delta transcends official duties.

”This is why I stand before you not just as Managing Director but as a fellow citizen, deeply committed to actualising a thriving Niger Delta through the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government.

”This bold vision demands unwavering dedication, agility, and a financial framework that empowers us to achieve transformative change.

”The NDDC carries a weighty responsibility – to improve the lives of millions, accelerate sustainable development and unlock the vast potential of this resource-rich region.

”In the heart of the Niger Delta lies a paradox. It is a land rich in natural and human resources yet characterised by a stark infrastructure deficit.

”Imagine bustling communities nestled amongst vast, untapped potential, where the weather allows construction only during a fleeting five-month window each year.

”This reality demands swift action and adaptability to deliver meaningful progress before nature shuts down the opportunity.

”We are not just building roads and bridges. We are stitching together a vibrant tapestry of development, from healthcare and education to skills development and job creation,” Ogbuku said.

He called on policymakers and partners to collaborate in exploring innovative approaches.

He added that the NDDC Board and Management were ready to collaborate with the federal government for unprecedented, efficient, and transparent development of the Niger Delta.

He also appealed to the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to remove the commission from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) financial framework for maximum performance and efficiency.

Ogbuku said that though management recognises the importance of transparency and accountability principles enshrined in the TSA policy, such financial framework had its weighty limitations for the interventionist agency.

According to him, operating under the TSA framework may limit the commission’s financial autonomy and hinder it from quickly adapting to emerging needs or unforeseen circumstances as well as limiting its flexibility in resource allocation.

He said, ”To truly deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda, we need to remove funding impediments.

”We advocate the removal of the NDDC from operating under the TSA framework due to the Commission’s unique characteristics and the potential benefits of increased autonomy in financial management.

”The TSA framework may limit the NDDC’s financial autonomy, as all funds must pass through a centralised account, potentially affecting the speed of financial decision-making in response to regional development needs.

”The rigid budgetary discipline enforced by TSA may hinder the NDDC’s ability to quickly adapt to emerging needs or unforeseen circumstances, limiting its flexibility in resource allocation.

”While we embrace the TSA’s transparency goals, its centralised control has undoubtedly created hurdles, particularly in maintaining project pace.

”However, a one-size-fits-all approach poses challenges to our diverse operational landscape.

”Although it is good for transparency, accountability and efficient pooling of public resources, the TSA policy has weighty limitations for an interventionist agency like the NDDC.”

Also, the chairman of NDDC board, Mr Chiedu Ebie, said that the people of Niger Delta region expected the board to make a difference and impact positively on their lives.

”Since our inauguration as a highly accountable and proactive board, we have achieved progress together, we have worked to dispel the negative narratives, that once plagued the commission.

”We must continue to work and impact on the lives of our people,” he said.

Similarly, a former Managing Director of the NDDC, Mr Timi Alaibe, noted that strengthening regulatory frameworks by ensuring adherence to environmental standards and human rights protections would also help in repositioning the region for more development.

He said that enhancing transparency and accountability through implementing measures to combat corruption and improve governance would provide sustainable development in the region.

He urged the the NDDC board to prioritise commitment towards addressing deficiencies in power, water, education, health, transportation, and housing.

A communiqué at the end of the retreat appealed to the federal government not to interrupt the current set up of the commission’s governing board to ensure adequate project execution and delivery.

The communique also called for collaboration among the Ministry of Niger Delta Development, State Governments of Niger Delta region, the NDDC and development partners to enhance the development of the region.

It stated, ”The frequent changes in the Governing Board of the Commission have largely accounted for the challenges in project execution and delivery in the development of the region.

”Thus, the Federal Government should ensure that the current Board completes its tenure and that there is continuity in succeeding Boards to ensure sustainability of the Commission’s projects.

”There is need for proper synergy, collaboration and coordinating framework between the Ministry of Niger Delta Development, State Governments in the regions, the NDDC and development partners.

”That procurement is at the heart of governance and one of the government activities most vulnerable to corruption.

”Therefore, the Board and Management of the NDDC must effectively discharge their responsibility to manage the Procurement process involving all stakeholders, without sacrificing the core objectives as provided under the Procurement Act.

”There is the need for the urgent release of all outstanding statutory contributions of the Federal Government to the NDDC fund, as the non-release of these funds has significantly hampered the ability of the Commission to deliver on its mandate.

”A reviewed and updated Niger Delta Regional Developmental Masterplan remains a crucial framework for guiding and implementing development initiatives in the Niger Delta, as there can be no sustainable development without developmental plans.”

It also called on the board and management to develop the political will to manage the existence of political pressure on the operations of the Commission.

There is no doubt that the development of the Niger Delta region requires real development and real development composes of infrastructure and development of the people of the region.

The success of the development is measured not by budgets or timelines, but by the tangible transformations of the lives of the people.

This requires stakeholders’ support, a financial framework that fosters agility and innovation within a transparent and accountable system.

The current management of NDDC has through its actions demonstrated its readiness and willingness to chart a course towards a brighter future where the Niger Delta becomes a beacon of hope and prosperity for the entire nation.(NANFeatures)

