NDDC Targets 3-month Completion of Electricity Project for Seven LGAs in Ondo

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has set a 90-day completion target for its 132/33kv sub-station in Okitipupa, Ondo State.

Speaking during an inspection visit to the project site at Okitipupa, the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Mr. Charles Ogunmola, stressed that the contractor must work towards meeting the completion target since the project has hit 95 percent execution.”

Mr. Ogunmola stated that the NDDC is committed to providing electricity to oil-producing communities in Ondo South Senatorial District that have been without electricity for the past 15 years, adding that the speedy completion of the sub-station in Okitipupa will help achieve that goal and move the people from the 20th century to the 21st.

Mr. Ogunmola said: “We are committed to lighting up the seven local government areas and the oil-producing communities in Ondo South Senatorial District that have not been connected to the National Grid for the past 15 years.”

According to the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, completion of the sub-station project will boost economic activities in Ondo State, address the people’s needs and improve their living standards.

He said: “Access to electricity is essential for economic development and improving the quality of life. The lack of electricity has hindered growth and development in many communities in the Niger Delta region. Therefore, NDDC’s efforts to provide electricity to these communities will have a significant impact on their lives and contribute to the overall development of the region.”

Mr Ogunmola added: “The completion of the sub-station in Okitipupa is part of NDDC’s mandate to provide infrastructure and development projects in the Niger Delta region. The Commission is committed to fulfilling this mandate by completing ongoing projects, and ensuring that projects are completed on time.”

Noting that the NDDC is also working towards diversifying the region’s economy from oil-dependent to other sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing, the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, said, “the provision of electricity will stimulate economic activities in the region, attract investment and create job opportunities. This is a step towards achieving sustainable development and reducing poverty in the region.”

He was accompanied on the project inspection visit by the NDDC Director of Project Monitoring and Supervision, Engr. Nelson Onwo, and the Director of the Commission’s Ondo State Office, Mr. Salami Salami.