NDDC Set to Unleash Game-Changing Partnership Initiative

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has announced its plans to host a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Summit on April 25th, 2023, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the Managing Director/CEO of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the summit, themed “Rewind to Rebirth,” will launch the NDDC’s new initiative for sustainable development in the region.

He revealed that the event will bring together stakeholders from various sectors and industries to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment in the Niger Delta.

In an invitation to the NDDC PPP Summit participants, Dr. Ogbuku disclosed, “The NDDC is a public sector organization established by an Act of Parliament in 2000 to address the developmental challenges of Nigeria’s impoverished but hydrocarbon-rich Niger Delta region. The Commission has, since its inception, embarked on this mandate with some visible impact. Yet we still have much to do.”

The NDDC Managing Director said, “Inadequate funding ranks very high among the numerous challenges of the Commission. Against this backdrop, the current Governing Board and management decided to espouse the Public Private Partnership model to provide an alternative funding source for key development projects and programs. This initiative aligns with the NDDC mandate and the Sustainable Development Goals 17, which focuses on partnerships.”

He added: “We have carefully planned the NDDC-PPP summit as a strategic stakeholder meeting to launch our PPP initiative and communicate a new phase for the Commission. Furthermore, we intend to use the summit to create a gateway of opportunities for foreign and local investors, captains of industries, and multilateral agencies, among others, to join hands with the NDDC to build a new Niger Delta that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically peacefully.”

He concluded: “I humbly invite you to attend this auspicious event and look forward to your active participation. We would be honoured to have you share your insights and expertise. Let’s work together to cultivate an environment where everyone thrives! It is time to open the Niger Delta region’s potential and let it shine brightly.”

The Chairman of the NDDC PPP Committee, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, disclosed that the summit will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, breakout sessions, networking events, and an exhibition of projects and initiatives by the NDDC and its partners. He advised intending participants to register for the summit by visiting www.nddc.gov.ng/pppsummit2023 or contacting [email protected].