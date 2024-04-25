NDDC set to engage youths in internship programmes

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), says plan is ongoing to engage thousands of youths from the region on internship programmes across various industries in the country.

Mr Fubara Blessing, the Resource Consultant for the NDDC-funded HOPE Project, said this while speaking to newsmen after a meeting with youth groups in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said that placing youths on internship roles would allow them to enhance their technical skills and acquire practical experience in sectors such as oil and gas, hospitality, and medicine, among others.

“Additionally, 370 individuals in rural areas will receive support through the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) programme, while 185 in urban centres will be assisted under the Small and Medium Enterprised (SMEs) category.

“The Commission aims to utilise the Hope Project to change the negative local and international perception that the region’s youth are inclined toward militancy.

“Thus, a new tech programme, Mili-tech, is set to be inaugurated, signifying a transition form militancy to technology,” he said.

Blessing said that an ICT hub centre owned by the Rivers Government had been secured to kick-off the tech programme as part of the initiative to transform the Niger Delta into a technological hub.

According to him, the Holistic Opportunities of Programmes and Projects for Engagement (HOPE) Project has incorporated five key areas: agriculture, music and arts, technology, entrepreneurial development, and internship.

He said the NDDC had recently acquired a 900-hectare farmland spread across nine Niger Delta states to kickstart large-scale agriculture in the region.

“We have secured a total of 900 hectares of land, with 100 hectares designated in each of the nine Niger Delta states.

“In Abia, a vegetable farm and textile market will be established, while rice and vegetable farms along with a technology hub will be set up in Akwa Ibom.

“Cross River will host a poultry farm, vegetable farm, and tech hub, and Delta state will have a cassava farm, automobile village, and a tech hub,” he added.

He said that for Imo, a sugarcane plantation and tech hub are planned, while Ondo’s projects include a cassava farm, tech hub, and a diary for milk, butter, and cheese production.

“In Rivers state, offshore fishing, a cassava farm, and a tech hub are in the pipeline.

“We are currently preparing for groundwork and land preparation in time for the upcoming planting season in May.

Blessing confirmed the approval of a ‘Music and Arts Project for Niger Delta Youths,’ focussing on music, music production, cinematography, script and movie creation, and creative skit content.

He said that musicians would receive industry-standard contracts with housing, car, signing fees, and production sessions for a two-year period.

“Music producers will have access to equipment to facilitate audio and video production within the region,” he said.

He also said that participants of the programme would be selected from the recently introduced Niger Delta Youth Resource Database by the NDDC. (NAN)



By Desmond Ejibas