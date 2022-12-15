NDDC: Senate screens Onochie, 14 others



By Naomi Sharang

The Senate has begun the screening of the nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari for the position of Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and 14 other members of the board.

Among the nominees is Lauretta Onochie for the office of the chairperson of the commission.

Onochie represents the South- South geopolitical zone on the board.

Lauretta is presently the Special Assistant on New Media to Buhari.

Buhari had also appointed Samuel Ogbokwu, from Bayelsa as the Managing Director, who would serve for a term of two years, in order to complete the term of his predecessor in office.

Other members are: Dimgba Erugba, representing Abia, Dr Emem Wills ( Akwa-Ibom), Mr Denyanbofa Dimaro (Bayelsa), Orok Duke (Cross River) and Pius Odudu (Edo).

They also included: Anthony Ekenne, (Imo), Gbenga Edema (Ondo State), Elekwachi Dimkpa (Rivers), Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, ( Nasarawa State, representing North-Cenral zone).

Others were: Alhaji Sadiq Sule – Ikoh ( Kebbi, North-West) and Prof. Tahir Mamman SAN, (Adamawa, North-East).

The rest were: Retired Maj.-Gen. Charles Airhiavbere from Edo as the Executive Director, Finance and Charles Ogunmola, from Ondo State, as the Executive Director, Projects.

In his remarks, Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Amos Bulus, urged the nominees, if confirmed , to ensure that the purpose for which the NDDC was established was achieved.(NAN)