NDDC seeks traditional rulers help in fight against oil theft

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has called on traditional rulers in the Niger Delta to assist the Federal Government and security agencies to curb oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

Mr Boma Iyaye, Executive Director, Finance and Administration, NDDC, made the appeal in a statement issued by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni, on Wednesday.

Iyaye made the appeal at an interactive session with members of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers at their council headquarters in Port Harcourt.

“We urge monarchs to play a key role in checking the activities of oil thieves and assisting the government and security agencies to protect the nation’s oil assets.

“Traditional rulers have a big role to play in protection of our oil assets and projects in Rivers State.

“If there is no oil theft, there will be more allocation for the region, hence, I urge our fathers to protect our resources and stop economic sabotage in the region,” he said.

Rivers, Iyaye said, was one of the major oil producing states in Nigeria that contributed about 33 per cent of the country’s oil revenue.

“So, no government can afford to disregard the state.

“I assure you that 2024 will be a better year for all of us, as the NDDC Board will meet with our traditional rulers again at the appropriate time to exchange ideas.

“The National Assembly has approved over N300 billion in the budget for the region, and NDDC Board will deploy the money for development projects in the various states,” Iyaye assured.

Speaking, the Rivers State Representative on the NDDC Board, Chief Tony Okocha, said that the negative trajectory the commission had taken over the years was now a thing of the past.

He said the new board had brought positive change in conformity with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“So, this interactive session is an indication that we have set the ball rolling for the Niger Delta region.

“There are about 953 uncompleted projects in the region. The question we ask is why the projects were abandoned.

“Some of the reasons are the frequent change in the NDDC leadership and the issue of non-payment of contractors,” he said.

Okocha promised that actionable steps were being taken to develop human capital as well as embark on massive infrastructural development in the Niger Delta.

Responding, Sergeant Awuse, Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council, said the council’s partnership with NDDC would bring positive change in the state and Niger Delta at large.

“This is the first time NDDC is reaching out to the council, and so, we will not take this gesture for granted.

“We will give them our support while praying that they discharge their duties for the benefit of the region,” he said. (NAN)

By Desmond Ejibas

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

