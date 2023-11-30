NDDC seeks partnership with NAN for impactful coverage

The Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), has proposed a collaborative partnership between the commission and the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) for “impactful coverage” of its activities.

Dr. Pius Ughakpoteni, Director of Corporate Affairs of the commission, submitted the request when he led the outfit’s team on a courtesy visit to Malam Ali M. Ali, the Managing Director of NAN, on Thursday in Abuja.

“Our quest is to unite the developmental goals and transformative projects of the NDDC with the expansive reach and trusted reporting of NAN.

“We seek a partnership to showcase the progress and positive changes in the Niger Delta region, aligning our shared commitment to development and impactful storytelling.

“Under our new leadership, the NDDC is fully committed to enhancing the socio-economic prosperity of the Niger Delta, in line with the strategic objectives set by President Bola Tinubu.

“We are focused on building meaningful relationships with a variety of key stakeholders to drive this mission forward.

“We believe that partnering with NAN is an important step.

“NAN, known for its honest reporting and wide reach, is the perfect platform for us to share our work and progress.

“By working together, we can show the positive changes happening in the NDDC and how we are supporting President Tinubu’s vision. This will benefit the people of the Niger Delta.

“We are excited about the possibility of our stories being part of your news coverage. This would give a new perspective on the developments happening in the Niger Delta and cover the good work we are doing as well as the challenges we face.

“We would like to discuss how we can make this partnership work.

“Together, we can tell stories that not only share information, but also inspire and educate people about the changes happening in the Niger Delta under our new leadership.

“Together, we can showcase the significant past achievements of the NDDC.

“We shall, together, narrate stories that illuminate our historical impact and inform, inspire and educate everyone about the ongoing progress and positive changes in the Niger Delta, a testament to the strong foundation established by our previous efforts,” Ughakpoteni said.

He thanked the NAN boss for the readiness to consider the partnership.

“We look forward to the opportunity to work together to bring attention to the important stories of the Niger Delta,” he said.

In his response, Ali noted that the NDDC is a great organisation whose mandate is crucial to Nigera’s economic growth and security of the Niger Delta.

He observed that NDDC had often been in the news for the wrong reasons that usually hurt its noble mandate, and promised that the situation would change when the partnership with NAN takes effect.

He commended the commission for taking the right step by coming to NAN to publicise its activities.

He said NAN is known for impactful, authentic reportage without prejudices to anyone.

“We report truthfully. We report Nigeria to Africa and Africa to the world.

“NAN is everywhere. You talk to NAN, you talk to all.

“NAN shares your zeal to share your stories. There are a lot of positive stories,” he said.

Ali told the NDDC delegation that NAN is ready to partner with critical organisations like the NDDC.

“We shall partner with you. We are happy you are here when we are about to have a management Retreat. We shall partner with you in all respects,” he said.

In her remarks, Mary Nwaeke, Acting Director, Abuja Liaison Office, urged NAN to give NDDC the maximum reportage required to present it in good light.

She particularly commended Nana Musa, the NAN correspondent covering the NDDC in Abuja, for working diligently.

“She works so much. She deserves commendation. Please give that to her to encourage her to do even more,” she said.(NAN)

