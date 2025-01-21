NDDC Reconstructs Irrua-Ewu-Agbede Road in Edo

The emergency reconstruction of the Irrua-Ewu-Agbede Road in Uhunwonde/Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, being undertaken by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is nearing completion.



The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, who inspected the road with the Executive Director of Projects, Sir Victor Antai, expressed delight at the level of work on the road.



He said that NDDC, as an interventionist agency, took up the challenge of reconstructing the road, which had become almost impassable for motorists over a long period.



Ogbuku said: “This part of the busy Benin-Auchi road has not been motorable for a while; hence, we decided to take up this challenge. Previously, parts of this road were so deep that trailers could sink, but so much progress has been made in this project, especially in sand-filling, stone-base, earthwork and asphalting.



“We have successfully intervened in the Ewu-Agbede section of the road, which is now motorable. The remaining 1.7-kilometre Irrua section of the road is ongoing, and 300 metres of asphalting work has already been completed. The progress is impressive.”



The Managing Director explained that the decision to embark on the project was because of its strategic position as a link between the north and south, in addition to its importance in boosting economic growth.



“The benefit of this project cannot be overemphasized because it is a link road to almost every part from the north to the south, where trucks and heavy vehicles transport agricultural and economic items to the south. If such a road is cut off, it will affect perishable food items and increase foodstuff prices.



“That is one of the reasons Mr. President saw the need to draw our attention that we have to intervene”



Ogbuku explained that when completed, the Irrua-Aviele project would link up with the Benin-Irrua road project being executed by the Federal Ministry of Works. He commended President Bola Tinubu for providing an enabling environment for the development of the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.



He said the project supports the President’s Renewed Hope promise to improve Nigerians’ living conditions and ease the stress of transporting people, goods, and services.

