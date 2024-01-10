NDDC promises to prioritise human capital dev., completion of abandoned projects

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it will prioritise human capital and infrastructure development as well as other 953 abandoned projects in Rivers.

Chief Tony Okocha, the state

representative on the NDDC board, made the disclosure in Port Harcourt on Tuesday during an interactive session with some traditional rulers in the state.

Okocha, who is also the Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee in Rivers, said the meeting was to seek for the guidance and blessings of the royal fathers.

According to him, we are also here to discuss the way forward for the completion of the 953 abandoned projects littered in the nooks and crannies of the state.

He said: “In my study, it was clear to me that Rivers is number two, in terms of states that have abandoned projects.

“Our state has 953 abandoned NDDC projects.

“These projects are dotted in the nooks and crannies of the state.

“We thought we could open up this interaction to ask ourselves and, indeed, ask our fathers, what happened because what happened was before we came.

“We are barely two months old. So, what happened? Why are these projects uncompleted?”

Okocha said that his investigation revealed that some of the projects were abandoned because of the frightening nature of the NDDC board membership, that some managing directors or boards come, they award their own contracts.

“One of the things that had bedevilled this developmental stride is the inconsistency of government.

“Three months down the line, a board is set up and after three months, the same board is dissolved.

“Within the period they existed, they would have awarded contracts to people.

“Sometimes, people take their own money, go to the field and don’t get their monies paid,” Okocha said.

He, however, said that the present board, led by Dr Samuel Ogbuku, would make relentless efforts to change the negative trajectory about the commission over the years.

He also said that the board had decided that it would lead differently from other boards that led over the years.

“We have started the process of change, which also conforms with the President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria,” he said.

Okocha promised to supervise projects that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people, promote education and improve the healthcare of Rivers people.

He vowed to always protect the interest of the people and defend the rights of the state.

The Executive Director of Finance and Administration of the commission, Boma Iyaye, said that there would be improved development in the Niger Delta region.

Iyaye said that the commission had received N300 billion allocation from the 2024 Appropriation Act.

“That is a very serious leap from what it used to be.

“We used to be in the region of N109 billion for the entire region, but in 2024, it has moved from about N100 billion to N300 billion.

“It means more money for the states, more money for Rivers.

“And the board and management, in their wisdom, are trying to see how states will get higher allocations, especially the big states.

“So, we are voting whopping sums for development in these states,” Iyaye said.

He also assured the traditional rulers that 2024 would be a better year for the region.

He, therefore, appealed to them to assist the commission to protect the oil pipelines in order to stop economic sabotage in the region and country at large.

Earlier in a remark, the Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Sgt. Chidi Awuse, thanked the president for the quality of persons he appointed into the board.

Awuse, who is the Traditional Ruler of Emohua Community, expressed gratitude to the Rivers’ representative in the board and his team for the visit.

He described the visit as “the first of its kind to the council since the inception of NDDC”.

He prayed for Okocha and his team for the show of respect and recognition to the council, saying that God would help him to succeed in office. (NAN)

By Precious Akutamadu

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

