NDDC probe: CISLAC calls for accountable investigation into allegations

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has called for accountable investigation into the ongoing probe at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, between 2000 – 2019.

This was contained in a statement signed by Auwal Rafsanjani, the Executive Director of CISLAC, and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Tuesday.

Rafsanjani who noted that CISLAC/Transparency International Nigeria has followed with keen interest, the sad events unfolding following the NDDC forensic audit processes, commended the efforts of all teams working on the audit.

He also commended the House of Representatives in response to the President’s Order for the speedy and effective coordination amongst security and investigative agencies, along with the national assembly into the NDDC operations between 2000-2019.

Rafsanjani was however, saddened by the recent unfolding in the probe which includes the controversial attempt to arrest, allegations and counter allegations of corruption between all alleged parties, the outbursts at the investigative hearing and all other undue occurrences within the process.

“We want to use this opportunity to call on the National Assembly to wake up to their statutory and legislative responsibilities which includes responsive and responsible oversight, effective representation and law making, as well prudent constituency accountability; and not act in a manner that is tantamount to corruption.

“This will lead to loss of moral superiority and confidence to question any form of irresponsibility from other government agencies and officials as ‘He that comes to equity must come with a clean hands’.

“We call on the presidency and other relevant anti-graft agencies to act accordingly to institutionalized processes and culture of accountability that affirms responsible public financial management in Nigeria.

“We hereby call on the National Assembly to duly and timely see to a conclusion of every allegation brought to the floor of the two chambers and not hesitate to involve the judiciary and anti-graft agencies where necessary,” he stated.

The Human Rights Activist also stressed the need for these allegations to be resolved satisfactorily, especially as the country is battling with harsh economic realities, debilitating debt profile and faced with a desperate need to mobilize resources and effectively utilize it.

