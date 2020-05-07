NDDC plans distribution of palliatives to 9 states – MD

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said it has concluded plans to commence the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable in nine Niger Delta states.

NDDC Acting Managing Director, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, disclosed this at the inauguration of a palliative committee in Port Harcourt, a statement by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, stated on Thursday.

According to Pondei, the distribution of palliatives is aimed to reduce sufferings faced by residents due to containment measures put in place by government to halt spread of COVID-19.

“So, we decided to come up with this palliative measure to reach out to Niger Deltans, especially the vulnerable ones in the region.

“We recognize the fact that the lockdown will make life difficult for people in the rural areas and communities, he said.

The managing director said the committee would be chaired by Soboma Jackrich and Victor Antai as secretary with all the state directors of the commission as members.

“NDDC needs a good strategy to be able to reach the poor and vulnerable. The committee will need to work with traditional rulers and religious leaders to be effectivive,” he said.

Chairman of the committee, Soboma Jackrich, assured equitable distribution of the palliatives to people at the rural communities.

The statement listed food items to be distributed as: bags of garri, rice, beans, palm oil, indomie noodles and biscuits.

Others are: hand sanitisers, wheel chairs, crutches and inhalers, among others. (NAN)