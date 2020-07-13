NDDC: PDP asks Akpabio to step aside, submit self for investigation

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has called on Senator , the minister of Niger Delta Affairs to step aside and submit himself for thorough investigations.

PDP’s call was contained in a statement by its Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan Monday in the aftermath of revelations about the alleged fraud in the .

According to Olgbondiyan, “The PDP therefore demands that Senator Akpabio should step aside and  submit himself for investigation over these weighty allegations.”

The party’s statement Monday  it believes that “the monstrous sleaze being  unearthed in the Niger Delta Development Commission () is just a tip  of the iceberg of the stinking corruption and criminal racketeering that  have pervaded the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration led by  President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Furthermore, “The party said the shocking details of allegation by the former NDDC  Managing Director, Joy Nunieh, of massive stealing, manipulation of  budget processes, victimization and implication of innocent Nigerians as  well as fetish practices by corrupt officials….have further exposed  how ministries, agencies and departments (MDAs) are run under the  Buhari-led APC administration.

“The PDP observes that the silence and inaction by the Buhari Presidency  and the APC since the uncovering of the fraud in the NDDC signpost  complicity at the highest levels as well as validate public stance that  treasury looting and cover up for corrupt persons are normal official  statecraft and manifesto of the APC and the Buhari administration.

“Nigerians are still in a state of shock over reports of how the Minister  of Niger Delta Affairs, Akpabio, allegedly bullied officials to pillage  the Commission’s foreign currency account; how the laid down procedures  of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) are allegedly circumvented to  siphon unapproved budgets as well as how innocent workers and federal  legislators, who are averse to corrupt practices, were victimized,  implicated and even harassed with fetish practices.

“The allegation by the former NDDC MD that a certain NDDC top notch said  he can kill if Senator Akpabio asks him to do so, shows the level of  recklessness and the victimization in MDAs under the APC rule.

PDP said , “More distressing is that the Buhari Presidency and the APC had remained  silent even when the embattled minister has not provided any concrete  defence to the allegations beyond personal attacks on the whistle  blower.

“Nigerians will recall that our party had in April, alerted of massive  looting in the NDDC and called for investigation, which was however not  addressed by the government.

“Our party had also alerted that the NDDC management has not been able to  give cogent explanation to the reported Lassa fever contract fraud  through which over N4 billion naira NDDC fund was alleged to have been  frittered on hazy procurement deals.

“This is in addition to alleged N5.5 billion COVID-19 scandal which  trails reports that the NDDC had already spent over N1.045 billion  purportedly for supply of kits and palliatives to Nigerians in nine  states.

“The PDP holds that any credible administration like the one the APC and  the Buhari Presidency would want Nigerians to believe as running, would  have spoken out and commenced immediate investigation into the matter,  if its officials are not complicit.

“The PDP charges the Buhari Presidency to speak out on the issue,  particularly, given the delicate nature of the Niger Delta, and take  steps to investigate and prosecute all those involved in the alleged  fraud.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that Akpabio has been actively defending himself,while faulting Nunieh’s claims of alleged fraud. Akpabio’s utterances have however drawn explosive reactions from Nunieh who accused the minister of sexual harassment.


