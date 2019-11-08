NDDC: Opposition mounts against Akpabio as ex-militants urge FG to dissolve Interim C’mttee

A group, National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, made up principally of ex Niger Delta militants through its National President, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a, Akpodoro, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to dissolve the Interim Management Committee, IMC, set up by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio to head the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The ministry had set up the committee to midwife the operations of the forensic auditors put in place by the nation’s head to audit the activities of the Commission since inception.

The Coalition made this call in Abuja on Friday, at a well attended meeting of critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta project as it warned administration to avoid the temptations of unconstitutionalism in the matter.

“The Nigerian people are calling on Mr President to warn Mr Akpabio to stay off the affairs of the commission,” explained Akpodoro in a press release made available Friday.

The group further warned the former governor of Akwa Ibom state of the inherent dangers of impunity and official recklessness in the handling of the NDDC, saying that nobody can be more Indigenous to the region than anybody else.

“What is the rationale behind the continued stay of the 3-man Committee office after the federal government had appointed a new board, duly screened and confirmed by the Senate to discharge their duties accordingly,” the group asked.

Akpodoro noted that although, Akpabio may have established the Committee with good intentions and motives, he added that it was time for the President to disband the Committee and allow for the new board to take over as instructed by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, shortly after the confirmation of the Pius Odubu-led management board of the Commission.