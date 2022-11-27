NDDC: Onochie will not disappoint, Activist assures, canvases Senate approval





A civil society activist and politician, Comrade Salihu Othman Isah, has urged the Senate to approve the new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to be headed by Lauretta Onochie, as chairman.

Isah who hailed the nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari expressed confidence that the new board will deliver on its mandate with the calibre of its composition.

He made the plea in a media statement made available to newsmen.

Isah who is National Secretary of the Asiwaju Tinubu/Shettima Advance Mobilizers (ATSAM) revealed that with the pedigree of its chairman, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie and other members, the Commission will achieve its mandate with resounding success.

The activist is also optimistic that it will not be business as usual in the NDDC as the new board will raise the bar in accountability, transparency and service delivery mainly in the area of infrastructural developmental and other deliveries expected of it.

He said the carefully selected members are aware of the dreams and yearnings of the people of Niger Delta which the current board should work towards so as to avoid the pitfalls of the previous boards.

He also opined that the nine states under its coverage area seriously desire the positive success of our democracy and with NDDC closer to the grassroots all eyes will be on the new board.

Isah who is former National Vice President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria(AGN) emphasized that the onus is now on the board to make the expectations of the region a reality.

According to him, their achievements as a board working in synergy with the Management of the Commission will determine the activities of militants and pirates in the region.

“Let me reiterate that I believe strongly in the capacity and zeal of the new appointees especially Lauretta Onochie, an astute manager of human and material resources to deliver.

“They know the yearnings of the people since they are all picked from the region. And with the experience they bring to the table, I am very confident they will impact greatly on the people of the region

“And believe me. If they succeed on their mandate, the agitation of militants and civil society activists will drastically reduce and peace and tranquility will be restored in the area.”