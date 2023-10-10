NDDC, NLNG Sign Pact to Maximise Impact of Development in Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to leverage shared aspirations and collaborate on diverse fronts in the delivery of sustainable development projects in the region.



At a brief signing ceremony at NLNG’s Corporate Head Office, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG, Dr Philip Mshelbila, and NDDC’s Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, signed the MoU in the presence of executives from both organisations. As part of the pact, the two organisations agreed to collaborate and partner to empower communities in the region, promote local content and capacity development, and work with stakeholders along the value chain to deliver sustainable development projects effectively.

Dr Mshelbila, in his remarks, stated that through the partnership with NDDC, NLNG aspires to set a precedent for how such collaborations can drive positive change in the Niger Delta region. He said NLNG’s goal was to replicate the success of its projects and initiatives across the Niger Delta, working closely with NDDC to maximise the impact of collective efforts. He stated that the goal aligns with its vision of “helping to build a better Nigeria”.

“Today, we are proud to formalise our partnership with NDDC, an organisation empowered to deliver development projects in this vital region of our nation. At Nigeria LNG, our journey has always been guided by a commitment to seek strategic partners in sustainable development. This commitment is deeply rooted in our core values and principles, and it drives us to continuously explore innovative avenues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve. Our partnership with NDDC is evidence of this commitment.

“Our dedication to the sustainable development of our host communities in health, education, economic development, and infrastructural development remains unwavering. We understand that our success is linked to the well-being and prosperity of the communities in which we operate. Therefore, investing in projects and initiatives that empower these communities, promote social inclusion, and foster economic growth is an ethical responsibility.

“We believe that the highest standards of project execution and accountability are essential to achieving our sustainable development outcomes. We intend to share knowledge and build capacity with NDDC to make these outcomes feasible,” Dr. Mshelbila added.

In his remarks, NDDC’s Managing Director, Dr Ogbuku, stated that the pact demonstrated unity towards sustainable development and progress in Nigeria. He noted that the MoU heralds a new era of collaboration for the betterment of the Niger Delta region and the nation.

“While the NDDC and NLNG each have unique missions, their common goals emphasise sustainable development, socio-economic empowerment, local content promotion, capacity building, and stakeholder collaboration. This alliance represents a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey towards progress and prosperity. It is a testament to the power of unified action in addressing the complex challenges faced by the Niger Delta region and the nation. The NDDC and NLNG are poised to create a more prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future for Nigeria and its people.

“NLNG is recognised as a significant player in the global LNG industry, committed to conducting its operations with environmental responsibility and contributing to monetising Nigeria’s invaluable natural resources. Similarly, the NDDC is committed to promoting sustainable development within the Niger Delta, focusing on the delicate balance between economic growth, environmental stewardship, and the well-being of local communities,” he stated.

According to Dr. Ogbuku, the NDDC is dedicated to uplifting the Niger Delta region through targeted initiatives to enhance livelihoods, education, healthcare, and socio-economic conditions. He said the organisation strongly emphasises empowering local communities through skills training, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, promoting self-sufficiency and building solid relationships with state governments, local communities, non-governmental organisations, and private enterprises to design and implement practical development projects within the Niger Delta region. He stated that the partnership with NLNG underscores a shared commitment to inclusive governance and comprehensive development.

As outlined in the MoU, the agreement will promote harmonious relationships between the two organisations as an enabler for achieving a common goal of facilitating the sustainable and continuous development of the Niger Delta region through investment in development projects that will maintain peace and security in the region. The MoU will also provide a framework for partnership between the organisations to maximise the impact of NLNG’s contributions to NDDC through effective delivery of development projects in the Niger Delta in an objective, judicious, transparent, sustainable, auditable manner and with due regards to accountability and global best practice.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

