NDDC narrative must change for better- Omo-Agege

By Mercy Obojeghren

Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, says the narrative of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) must change for the better in line with the current realities.



Omo-Agege said this when he received Mr Chiedu Ebie and Chief Monday Igbuya, who were recently appointed on the NDDC board.



This is contained in a statement his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh on Saturday in Asaba.

He charged the NDDC to execute visible projects that would add value to the lives of the people.



“President Bola Tinubu wants you to execute visible projects that will add value to the lives of the people of the Niger Delta.



”The narrative and perception of the NDDC must change to that of an agency that truly meets the need of the Niger Delta region,” he said.



Omo-Agege said that the NDDC had had a chequered history dominated more by tales of failed and uncompleted projects as well as the general perception that it had been unable to optimally meet the expectations of the Niger Delta people.



”Now, that story and perception must change and I am confident it will change for the better with the two of you there,” he said.



Omo-Agege, also the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, lauded Tinubu for reconstituting the NDDC board.



”Tinubu has hunted for the men that can change the trajectory of the agency.

“Tinubu wants a change in the performance and perception of the NDDC,” he said.



He said the President’s choice of Mr Chiedu Ebie and Chief Monday Igbuya, as Delta’s representatives on the NDDC board was well deserved.



He said Ebie’s nomination as Chairman of the NDDC board was apt.



“Your track records as a commissioner and Secretary to the State Government speak for themselves.

.



“Please bring your digital brain to change the way projects are initiated and executed and work as a team to achieve results.

”You are deserving of this because you are an innovative gentleman and you worked. I can confirm that you worked during the last election,” Omo-Agege said.(NAN)

