NDDC MD hails Tinubu for appointing competent members to drive N’Delta debt.



By Shedrack Frank



Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has applauded President Bola Tinubu for insisting on competence in the composition of the commission’s board.

Ogbuku gave the commendation during a reception, organised in his honour by the people of Yiba-Ama community, formerly known as Oruma, in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

He said that the new board, made up of ‘highly experienced’ people from diverse fields, would collectively work for the development of the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku said that the honour done to him was an expression of appreciation by his people and a mandate for him to do more in developing the region.

According to him, the new NDDC management team is committed to transformation of the Niger Delta region and reversing the years of infrastructural decay.

He said: “I have been recognised as an ambassador of my people. I am happy that members of the NDDC board are here with me because we have decided to work as a team.

“The new board is made up of highly experienced people from diverse fields. Collectively, we will facilitate the urgent development of the Niger Delta region.

“I can assure you that this team is committed to the transformation of the Niger Delta region.”

The Chairman-designate of NDDC, Chiedu Ebie, who was the chairman of the occasion, urged the Niger Delta stakeholders to forge stronger bonds and collaborate to pave the way for a brighter future for the oil-rich region.

Ebie said that the event was an endorsement of the collective commitment of the Niger Delta people to realising the full potential of the region.

Ebie, who was represented by NDDC’s Executive Director, Projects-designate, Mr Victor Antai, said that the gathering was a testament to the respect and admiration people had for Ogbuku.

“We are privileged to have Ogbuku as the MD/CEO of NDDC, a position that reflects his commitment to fostering growth and prosperity in the Niger Delta.

“We celebrate Chief Ogbuku, not only for his personal achievements but also, for his unwavering dedication to the betterment of our region.

“Through his visionary leadership, we have witnessed tremendous strides in infrastructural development, community empowerment and sustainable growth,” he said.

In his address of welcome, Ishmael Emein, Secretary, Planning Committee of Yiba-Ama community, applauded Ogbuku’s efforts at transforming the Niger Delta region.

This, he said, was why the community, Ogbuku’s maternal home, had decided to honour him with a chieftaincy title: Ama Tondi 1 of Tugbeni (Oruma) land, meaning the one that lightens the community.

“Surprisingly, just after his appointment as the MD of NDDC, solar light has now been installed in almost every community,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NDDC boss was conferred with the traditional title by the Paramount Ruler of Oruma community, Pere Amakiri, amidst pomp and pageantry. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

