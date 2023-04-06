NDDC, KIADO To Boost Jobs with Livestock Insemination in Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has pledged its commitment to working with an international nongovernmental organization to create jobs through the artificial insemination of livestock.

The NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Mr. Charles Ogunmola, expressed the Commission’s desire to boost youth employment and livestock farming in the Niger Delta, during a visit of the Country Representative/Director of Kasha International Agricultural Organization (KIADO), Ms. Hilda Josef, to the NDDC headquarters.

KIADO is a Georgia, United States of America-based non-profit donor organization dedicated to rural poverty alleviation, grassroots agricultural development, and enhanced rural infrastructure through various programs.

Mr. Ogunmola said: “As a dynamic Management, we are looking for ways to drive productive outcomes in our region, through agriculture. We do not want to engage in bogus programs and projects, but projects that are sustainable and achievable through agriculture.”

He explained that the NDDC is focused on a number of quick wins to set the Niger Delta apart and facilitate the creation of gainful jobs for the teeming youth. He said: “We are looking at different ways to employ our youths and get our entrepreneurs busy. One of the pillars is agriculture. We are interested in livestock production and how to improve the livestock sector. We are very open to partnerships and working with you.”

Disclosing her mission to the NDDC, the Country Representative/Director of KIADO said: “We want to introduce artificial insemination to the Niger Delta through the NDDC. It will yield bigger harvests, faster results, and further boost the economy in the long run.”

She said KIADO had trained farmers in other parts of the country, adding that the Niger Delta climate is very suitable for breeding of livestock, especially goats, which have potential for generating foreign exchange from exports.