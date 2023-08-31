NDDC: Izombe community thanks Tinubu, Uzodinma for Uchegbu’s appointment

By Francis Onyeukwu

The Izombe Clan, an oil bearing community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing their son, Dr Kyrian Uchegbu into the management board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The clan, comprising: Aborshi, Umunwama, Obeabor and Ndiuloukwu autonomous communities also thanked Gov. Hope Uzodinma for exhibiting uncommon love in the recommendation of their son for the position .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Uchegbu, representing Imo, is among the 17-member board of the NDDC announced by Tinubu in a statement by his Special Adviser Media, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Mr Felix Nwakuche, President-General of Izombe Central Union (ICU) told NAN on Thursday in Izombe, Oguta local government area of Imo that the community received the news of the appointment with happiness and gratitude to both the President and Uzodinma.

“Many people from Izombe both home and abroad have been calling since the news came that Uchegbu was among those appointed as board members of NDDC by the President.

“First in my capacity as the President-General of Izombe Central Union, I will like thank God, the President and Uzodinma for this wonderful gesture.

“I will like to add that in spite of all odds, the governor has shown that he has the interest of Izombe community at heart and we are praying to God to continue to shield him as he continues to preside over the activities of the state,” Nwakuche prayed.

The community leader who described Uchegbu as its illustrious son , said his leadership capacity was what the interventionist agency needed to positively impact on the oil-rich region.

“Series of complaints surrounding the operations of the NDDC before now is because the right people were not appointed to manage the affairs of the commission.

“But with the appointment of people with intellectual, physical and mental capacity such as Uchegbu, the Federal Government has gotten it right and we believe that things will be better this time,” he said.

The new NDDC board has Mr Chiedu Ebie from Delta as Chairman, Dr Samuel Ogbuku , Managing Director/CEO (Bayelsa) Boma Iyaye, Executive Director (Finance and Admin) Rivers and Mr Victor Antai, Executive Director (Projects) from Akwa-Ibom.

Others are: Ifedayo Abegunde, Executive Director (Corporate Services) Ondo, Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa, Representative of Bayelsa , Abasi Ndikan Nkono (Akwa Ibom) Monday Igbuya (Delta) and Chief Tony Okocha (Rivers).

Equally on the board are: Patrick Aisowieren – (Edo) Victor Kolade Akinjo (Ondo) Chief Dimgba Eruba (Abia) Mr Asu Oku Okang (Cross River) Nick Wende – Zonal Representative (North Central) Namdas Abdulrazak (North East) and Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, North West zone. (NAN)

