NDDC head office reopens

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, will re-open its head office on Thursday, June 18, after a two week lockdown to allow for the fumigation of the premises, Charles Obi Odili , Director, Corporate Affairs said in a statement Wednesday.

He said the lockdown was in obedience to public health directives from the Rivers State Ministry of Health, following cases of COVID 19 infections.

According to Odili, “Only staff from Grade 14 and above and those on essential duties are directed to resume. Staff on other grade levels are to remain at home pending directives from the Federal Government.”

Meanwhile the Acting Managing Director, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, and the Acting Executive Director Projects, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, will operate from the new headquarters building at the Eastern bye pass, Pot Harcourt.

The Commission will not be open to visitors, the statement said.

