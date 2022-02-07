NDDC-Gate: Court adjourns Mutu’s Trial Till March 29, to Rule on EFCC’s Application to Amend Charge

February 7, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Justice F. Giwa-Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, today February 3, 2022, adjourned  the of a former chairman of the House of Representatives on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Nicholas Mutu Ebomo till March 29, 2022 to rule on the application by the to the charge,

Mutu is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,alongside Airworld Technologies Ltd and Airworld Technologies Ltd, for allegedly gratification for influencing an contract.

The contract was for the collection of statutory levies from oil and gas companies in the Niger Delta region.

At today’s sitting, prosecuting counsel Ekele Iheanacho presented a 13-count amended charge bordering on laundering and collection of gratification and sought the leave of the court for the defendants to fresh pleas to the amended charge.

 But the defence counsel, J.O Asoluka, objected, arguing that at this of the an was not and unfair to the defendants.

He further said cases of bribery and receipt of gratification are within the remit of the Code of Conduct Bureau, not the EFCC.

However, Iheanacho responded by stating that the law allows for an amendment. “This is a case of laundering and acceptance of gratification. My lord, it is stated clearly in Section 115 of the Evidence Act that an can be made provided it does not deviate from the matter before the court. So, I urge this Honorable Court to discountenance the argument of the defence and accept the charge,” he said.

He cited the case of AG Ondo Vs AGF (2002) and Nwankwoala Vs FRN (2018) to back his argument.

Justice Ogunbanjo adjourned the matter till March 29, 30, 31, 2022 for ruling.

Tags: , , ,