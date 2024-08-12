NDDC Funds, Not for Political Campaigns

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says it’s funds are not for political campaigns as is being rumoured.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says it’s funds are not for political campaigns as is being rumoured.

A statement by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakama debunked the rumour, stressing that the NDDC does not sponsor political parties or candidates contesting in elections at any level of government.

Thompson-Wakama noted that the mandate of the Commission is to fast-track the development of the Niger Delta region.

He stated,”The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is aware of reports circulating in the online media, claiming that the Commission is diverting funds intended for contractors to finance the Edo All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship campaign.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth. We are, therefore, constrained to respond to the false story about an imaginary diversion of NDDC funds. Curiously, the story was attributed to undisclosed sources from the rumour mill.

“To set the records straight, NDDC does not sponsor political parties or candidates contesting in elections at any level of government. Our mandate is to fast-track the development of the Niger Delta region.”

He added”The Board and Management of the NDDC is now more than ever determined to uphold its mantra, which is: “Making a Difference,” in the lives of the people of the Niger Delta region.

“We urge members of the public to disregard the false stories spread by mischief-makers to derail the various innovations being introduced by the NDDC Board and Management, led by the Chairman, Mr. Chiedu Ebie and the Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku.

“We are fully aware of an increasing need to be seen to be more accountable to the public and to conduct our affairs in a more transparent manner.

“Responding to this reality, we engaged the KPMG, a reputable global business consultancy, to review and strengthen our corporate governance system, as well as improve our internal processes and institutional protocols. They have helped us to establish a new institutional culture, anchored on sound ethics and good corporate governance.”

He further explained,”As part of this control mechanism, we recently held a meeting with members the NDDC Advisory Committee, comprising governors of the nine Niger Delta states, statutorily empowered to advise and monitor the activities of the Commission.”

He expressed the commitment of the Commission in working with all stakeholders to drive the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

“We are committed to working with all our stakeholders to drive the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“To achieve this goal, we are collaborating with development partners, including the state governments in the Niger Delta region, to build a region that is socially stable, economically prosperous, ecologically regenerative and politically peaceful.

“We assure our stakeholders and members of the public that the NDDC Board and Management will not be distracted in its resolve to do things differently and make a difference in the Niger Delta region,” he stated.