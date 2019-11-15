NDDC forensic audit: Group tasks FG on selection of credible investigators

A group, Mission for Peace, Development and Empowerment Initiative for Niger Delta Youths has tasked President Buhari on due process in the selection of credible auditors to conduct forensic audit of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Speaking during a press conference, the national coordinator of the group, Chief ThankGod Ogedegbe, described the move by the president as commendable.

Ogedegbe added that the group has complete confidence in the Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio and the 3 man interim committee of the forensic audit to carry out a proper investigation following his track record of achievement.

According to him, the primary aim of the NDDC is to look into underdevelopment of the region, noting that due to the strategic importance of the oil rich region the NDDC was set up to champion the massive development of the region but corruption and undue political interference has disrupted the original blue print and purpose of setting up the NDDC.

“We are confident that the emergence of the Hon. Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio following his antecedence in governance will give a facelift to infrastructural and environmental decay that is bedevilling the region as a result of corruption and undue political interference” he said.

Ogedegbe reiterated that it was necessary for the committee to be allowed to open the books for proper investigation in corporation with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), to persecute defaulters in any area.

He stressed that the case of 300 jobs scandal recently in connection with a senator was a case in point, as he urged for a thorough investigation to be carried out.

He further urged all stakeholders to throw their weight behind the Minister and his team for the development and growth of the Niger Delta region. (NAN)

