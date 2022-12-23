NDDC: Ex-Ondo commissioner congratulates Edema, Ogunmola on NDDC appointment

Alaba-Olusola Oke

A former Commissioner for Natural Resources in Ondo State, Mr Idowu Otetubi, has congratulated Messrs Gbenga Edema and Charles Ogunmola on their appointment as board members of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Otetubi, a financial expert, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for considering the duo for the appointment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate had, on Tuesday, confirmed Edema, Ogunmola and other nominees of the president for the NDDC board.

Otetubi, in a statement issued on Friday in Akure, praised the senate for ignoring ‘frivolous petitions and sponsored protests’ to stop the confirmation of the nominees.

“The senators were thorough in their submissions and they found the duo eminently qualified for confirmation.

“Edema performed well, to the admiration of his worst critics as the Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), while Ogunmola had worked in different multinational companies. He’s an exceptional boardroom guru.

“I commend the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, for nominating the duo.

“They have earned the positions through hard work and long-term experience,” Otetubi said.

According to him, their appointment is a round peg in a round hole and without doubt, they will use their wealth of experience to clean up the NDDC for optimum performance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edema and Ogunmola are representing Ondo State in the NDDC board. (NAN)