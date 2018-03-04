NDDC to establish agric processing mills in Akwa Ibom

By Esseh Ikora, Uyo

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere has said that his Commission will establish pilot agricultural processing mills in each of the four Federal Constituencies making up the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom State.

Making the announcing on Saturday while hosting Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Women Forum in Uyo, he said that the three palm oil processing mills would be located in Ukanafun/Oruk Anam, Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara/Essien Udim and Ikono/Ini Federal Constituencies while a garri processing mill would be sited in Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency.

Ekere disclosed that the pilot scheme would be replicated in other parts of the state in due course.

The NDDC boss called on members of the forum to take advantage of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise in preparation for the 2019 general election.

He urged the women to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari, pointing out that Buhari had shown much love for the people of the Niger Delta as reflected in the number of appointments given to indigenes of the region and the location of key projects including the Coastal rail line from Calabar to Lagos.

Chief Ini Okori described the forum as a formidable and politically-faithful group, adding that the women, elders and youths of the senatorial district were determined to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

The President of the forum, Mrs. Ekaette Ime lauded Ekere for his contribution to the growth of APC in the state and assured him of the support of the women of the senatorial district.

She, however, called on Ekere to consider the women of the senatorial district in the NDDC empowerment programmes and employment opportunities.

A former President of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Akwa Ibom State, Obonganwan Mmenyene Nkwo, said the women were steadfast in praying for Ekere’s success.

A former State Woman Leader of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Lady Victoria Mel-Udoh stated that the forum was embarking on a ward-to-ward drive to strengthen the APC in the senatorial district.

A former Member of the House of Representatives, Barr. Bassey Dan-Abia Jr, a former Member of the State House of Assembly, Engr. Akanimo Edet, and the President of Progressives’ Women Forum, Obonganwan Dora Ebong received the women along with Ekere.