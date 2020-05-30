NDDC Director of Finance: Fresh twist as Commission says ‘not aware of the cause of his death’ yet

Share the news













The Nigeria Delta Development Commission,NDDC has urged the general public to disregard what it called false stories about the commission. NDDC made this call with particular regard to reports on the death of its acting Director of Finance and Administration, Chief Ibanga Bassey Etang.

The commission said this in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline. Contrary to reports so far, “The Commission is not aware of the cause of his death as at the time of this release (6.45pm on Friday, 29, 2020)”, Charles Obi Odili, director, corporate affairs said in a statement.

In effect, NDDC appears by this statement to cast doubt over reports that the acting director may have died of COVID-19 pending the release of the autopsy report.

“An autopsy report is being expected and when this is ready, it would be released with the consent of the family

“Until the autopsy report is release from the Commission’s stables, every story on this matter, flies in the face of truth”, the commission said.

The NDDC statement reads in full: “The Management of the Niger Development Commission, NDDC, wishes to announce the death of its Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Chief Ibanga Bassey Etang. He died in the early hours of Thursday in Port Harcourt.

“This announcement is coming at this time because of the need to inform family members. The Commission is not aware of the cause of his death as at the time of this release (6.45pm on Friday, 29, 2020).

“In line with fears of the current time, the Commission took the precautionary measure of temporarily shutting down its headquarters for two weeks. Staff were also asked to self-isolate. This action does not presuppose the cause of death.

“An autopsy report is being expected and when this is ready, it would be released with the consent of the family.

“The NDDC is, therefore, miffed by spurious and uncharitable coloration being championed by mischief makers on the occasion of the demise of Chief Ibanga Bassey Etang, whose untimely death occurred at the early hours of Thursday the 28th of May 2020.

“The Commission is on course to issuing a comprehensive fact-based statement in consonance with the bereaved family, but for the unwarranted and unsubstantiated reportage which is flying in devilish propensities.

“Until the autopsy report is release from the Commission’s stables, every story on this matter, flies in the face of truth.

“The Commission also wishes to state that the rumours over the internal memo for staff of the Commission to stay away, so that sanitary and hygienic cleaning of the Commission can take place, is most unfortunate. The idea behind it is purely precautionary.

“The commission wishes, therefore, to appeal to those mean spirited, whose ambition is to always turn truth on its head, to seek a path of repentance.

“The NDDC is determined to deliver on its core mandate to the good people of the Niger Delta region. Neither slander nor provocative insinuations will deter us.”

