NDDC: Delta State APC disowns group opposed to Okumagba

The Delta State chapter o All Progressives Congress,APC has disowned a group kicking against the appointment of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba as Managing Director designate of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

The Delta State APC Statement reads thus in full: “The attention of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta State, Prophet Jones Erue, has been drawn to a misleading advertorial authored by a group of individuals under the name, ” Coalition Of Delta South APC” a group, unknown to the party wherein, they caused fallacious statements against a leader of the APC in Delta State and Managing Director designate of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olorogun Bernard Okumagba as published on page 11 of Daily Trust Newspaper of Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

The party in a statement released from the office of the State Chairman and signed by Nick Ovuakporie, Director of Communications APC Delta State, described the group as faceless, promoting falsehood in a desperate move to secure undue recognition.

The party specifically affirms the membership of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba as not just a party member, but a leader who has contributed immensely to the overall growth and development of the party both in his Warri South LGA, and at the State level.

The statement mentioned some of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba’s invaluable contributions to the stability of the party as a leader by helping to resolve the once protracted APC chairmanship tussle between Mr. Valentine Egbe and Mr. Mario Owumi in his Warri South Local Government Area, of Delta State.

The Party frowned at the penchant of some misguided individuals who dwell on lies delibrately intended, to mislead the unsuspecting public without properly verifying such misconceptions.

The statement further clarified that Olorogun Bernard Okumagba with APC membership registration Nos.17949553, was among the three (3) elected delegates that represented his Warri South LGA alongside, Mr. Tosan Awani, Chief (Mrs) Mary Obruche to the last National Convention of our great party held on 23 June, 2018 at the Eagle square, Abuja.

The party also debunked the erroneous assertion by the group, that Warri South is populated by the Ijaws, Itsekiris and Isokos to the exclusion of the Urhobos, stressing that it is an incontrovertible fact that Warri South has accestral aborigins of Urhobos who also has a traditional institution (Okere-Urhobo Kingdom) with a gazatted traditional ruler headed by the Okumagba royal dynasty.

The party added, that Urhobos of Uduophori in Patani L.G.A and Odurubu in Bomadi L.G.A, are Urhobo minority communities in the Delta South Senatorial District suffering same minority deprivations being clamoured by the said group which they ought to have incorporated in their agitations if they were truly sincere and motivated by patriotism.

The party stated that a painstaking check by the Chairmen of APC in the two Isoko Local Government Areas confirms the non membership of Solomon Esieke who averred in the misconconceived publication to have come from Isoko thereby, challenging him to make public his membership card.

The party also said that a thorough check from the Delta South Senatorial District Chairman, Mr. Tosan Awani proved that non of the other names on the said publication, are APC members thereby confirming it’s suspicion that they impostors.

The party further warned those behind these reoccurring media distortions to always seek clarifications from constituted authorities before rushing to the press as such acts are inimical to societal peace.

The party urged the reading public particularly APC members in Delta State and Nigeria at large to ignore this group and other groups who may be sponsored to chunk out misinformation targeted at maligning the reputation of leaders of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).