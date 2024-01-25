NDDC commissioner offers scholarship, free JAMB registration to indigent students

Chief Tony Okocha, the Rivers Representative on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board, has offered scholarship and free Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examination registration to indigent students.

Okocha, who is also the Chairman, Rivers APC Caretaker Committee, announced the scholarship award and donation of educational materials to commemorate this year’s “World Education Day”.

He said that the gesture was not the Educational Empowerment Programme of the NDDC but “an incentive from the Rivers Office of the NDDC, in commemoration of the World Education Day”.

He said that his decision to celebrate the day was to further advance the agenda of the President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Okocha said that the benefitting schools were randomly selected across the three senatorial districts of Rivers.

The schools were Community Primary School 1 & 2, and Community Secondary School, all in Kaani 1, Khana Local Government Area (LGA) in Southeast Senatorial District.

The Community Primary School, Rumorosi and Community Secondary School, Rumuapara, both in Obio-Akpor LGA in Rivers East Senatorial District, also benefitted.

At Rivers West Senatorial District, educational materials were donated to County Grammar School, Ahoada East.

Okocha and his team also visited the University of Port Harcourt, where they were received by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Clifford Opurum, and the students of the university.

In a remark, the Chairman, Ahoada East LGA, Chief Ben Eke, along with other stakeholders, commended Okocha for bringing succour to students from poor backgrounds in the area.

Also, the Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, Mr George Ariolu, represented by his Vice, Mrs Chinyeru Agbara, applauded Okocha for his kind gesture.

The Chairman of Khana LGA, Thomas Bariere, the Paramount Ruler of Kani Community, Chief Godwin Apere, and the people of Khana thanked Okocha for alleviating the plight of the indigent students through his intervention. (NAN)

By Precious Akutamadu

