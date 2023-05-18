NDDC commissioner congratulates Akeredolu on FG’s approval of  Ondo port

By Segun Giwa

Mr Gbenga Edama, Commissioner representing Ondo State on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, has congratulated Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on the Federal Government’s approval of the Ondo Sea Port.

Edema, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Akure, commended the relentless efforts of Akeredolu to the project that ensured the Federal Executive Council’s approval.

According to him, the port will not only

open Ondo State to the world, but the other Niger Delta states to which Ondo belongs will also greatly benefit from its establishment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday at its meeting in Abuja, gave approval for the issuance of the operating licence for the port.

The memorandum for approval was presented by the Federal Ministry of Transportation through the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Muazu Jaji Sambo, following years of efforts by the Akeredolu-led administration to establish a deep sea port.

Edema, who is the immediate past Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSAPADEC), said that the sea port would provide significant economic, strategic, and infrastructure benefits to the state.

The NDDC Commissioner, who is a lawyer and former lawmaker, assured that the commission would collaborate with the state and other stakeholders to ensure the total success of the project.

He maintained that with the project, the state was gradually moving away from a purely civil service state to a business and commercial hub, which would reduce the unemployment rate in the state.

“I am delighted to hear about the approval of the Ondo deep Sea Port in our state. This is a significant achievement and a major milestone for our state’s economic development.

“The relentless efforts of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at ensuring that the sea port materialises is an attestation of the governor’s determination to ensure a greater Ondo State.

“The establishment of a sea port will no doubt provide numerous benefits to Ondo State, including increased trade, tourism, and transportation opportunities.

“It will also create new employment opportunities and generate revenue for the state, which will help boost the local economy.

“The sea port will also attract tourists to the state, as ports often serve as major cruise ship destinations. This can help boost the local economy through increased spending on tourism-related activities.

“I commend your leadership and vision in promoting the development of our state’s infrastructure. This new seaport will be a valuable asset for Ondo State and will contribute to its growth and prosperity for years to come.

“Once again, congratulations to you on this remarkable achievement, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact that it will have on our state,” he said.

Edema appreciated the Minister of State on Transportation, Hon. Ademola Adegoroye, and the entire state’s populace, stressing “the struggle has resulted in a victory for all people and future generations.”(NAN)