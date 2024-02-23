NDDC chairman pledges to advance development in Anioma nation

The Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Chiedu Ebie, has vowed to honour the principles and virtues espoused by the late Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Prof. Chike Edozien, in advancing the development of the Anioma nation.

Edozien died on 7 February 2024, five months before his 100th birthday.

Despite initial reports surfacing on 7 February, the Palace, in keeping with Asaba traditions, did not confirm his death until 7 days after the sad event, on 13 February 2024.

Ebie, a former Secretary to the Delta Government, stated this during his visit to the late Asagba’s palace on Thursday in Asaba.

Ebie described the late Asagba monarch as an outstanding personality who distinguished himself in the medical profession and academia before ascending the throne in 1991, coinciding with the creation of Delta State.

‘’At that time, Asaba being the capital of the new State transformed from a town to a city. So, he (Obi Edozien) was saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the development of the town into a city and the peaceful coexistence of indigenes and non-indigenes.

‘’We are grateful to God for having him crowned as the Asagba of Asaba at that time and greatly helping in the development of Asaba and also ensuring peace in the state capital.

‘’One of the things that the Commission keeps preaching at this critical time is the need for all of us to co-exist and work harmoniously so that the nine states that make up the NDDC can benefit in terms of infrastructural development and also human capital development.

‘’As an indigene of Delta and an Anioma son, we will work hard, give our best shot to ensure that the Anioma people and the people of Delta benefit from our tenure as members of the board of the commission,’’ Ebie said.

He consoled the wife of the late monarch, ”Agu’Nwanyi” Modupe Edozien, urging her to take solace in the giant accomplishments of her husband.

Responding on behalf of the Edozien family, one of the daughters, Miss Ngozi Edozien, thanked the NDDC chairman for his visit, adding that his kind words were a great comfort in their moment of grief.

‘’On behalf of my family, the Asaba Kingdom and the Anioma nation, we thank you for all that you are doing and all that you will do in making our father, the late Asagba, proud’’ she said.

In the same vein, Ebie who also visited the palace of the Ugoani of Okpanam, Dr Michael Ugbolu, and the Ugoani-in-Council over the death of the Omu of Okpanam and Omu Anioma, assured the people of Niger Delta of even distribution of impactful projects in the region.

The chairman said that the death of the Omu was shocking, describing her as a strong voice, community leader, human rights activist, reformer and a custodian of culture of the Anioma people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ebie also paid similar visits to the families of the late Dr Cairo Ojougboh, who passed on recently.

Addressing the Ojougboh’s family in Agbor, Ebie noted that the late former lawmaker was a dogged politician.

In his words, “I called to notify Dr Cairo Ojougboh about my appointment as NDDC, Chairman. We talked alot about NDDC since he was there before me. He was good to me and always saw me as his younger brother.”

Mr Courtious Ojougboh, who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed gratitude to the NDDC boss for the visit, saying that they were happy to see him around at their trying moment.

Among those on the entourage of the NDDC chairman for the condolence visits were some members of the Delta State House of Assembly; the Director in charge of the Delta State NDDC Office, Mr. Onoriode Omo-Idoyo; the pioneer chairman of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Chief Clement Ofuani. (NAN)

By Mercy Obojeghren