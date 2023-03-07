NDDC Chairman Pledges Support for Women Development

The Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, has pledged to support the Commission’s efforts to develop the capacity of women in the Niger Delta region.

Onochie spoke in her office at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, when she received members of the Chairman’s team who won the MD’s Cup for female teams during the 5-day football tournament organized by the Commission in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Chairman commended the team for participating in the tournament, stating: “It’s not about winning but about participating. The victory is for the whole Board members.

“It is time we began to let Nigerians know that good things can happen in NDDC. These women are very strong women. I am delighted they went out there to represent me and did their best. Not only did you participate, you went ahead to put the icing on the cake by bringing back the Cup for me.”

She said that the NDDC would soon set up a committee to articulate the specific needs of women in the Niger Delta region. “We will set up a Committee to look at issues concerning women of the Niger Delta region.

Onochie said further: “Let us come together to do the best we can for Niger Delta. Sports is a very good thing. Having won this cup, I’m sure it gives the players so much joy. They did not just bring back the Cup, they also brought back personal performance trophies.

“I am glad someone amongst us won the best female goalkeeper. Let us learn to be the best goalkeepers in keeping the goals of the NDDC; in the way you do your work, in the way we relate with others.”

Onochie noted that the month of March is globally recognised as the International Month of Women and called for parents to raise their children well and not discriminate irrespective of gender.

Presenting the trophy to the NDDC Chairman, the leader of the winning team, Mrs. Gift Ikechukwu, thanked the Chairman for receiving members of the team and for the support the team received during the tournament.