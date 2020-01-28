NDDC: Buhari writes Senate on interim management

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday wrote to Senate, asking that the interim management be allowed to remain until the ongoing audit was concluded.

The letter read by the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the senate, Buhari’s request is in the effect “to allow for uninterrupted process of the forensic investigation”

“The senate may wish to note that after the dissolution of the board of the NDDC, an interim management team was set up to manage the affairs of the commission before a new board was composed and sent for Senate confirmation,” the letter read.

“The senate is invited to note that while the composition and senate confirmation of the appointment of the board was ongoing, I had directed that the forensic audit of the commission be carried out which is being overseen by the constituted interim management team.

“Based on this and in order to allow for uninterrupted process of the forensic investigation, the board appointment confirmed by the Senate had to be put on hold to allow the interim team continue to manage the commission pending the outcome of the forensic audit.

“Thereafter, a new board of the commission will be recomposed for the confirmation by the senate.”