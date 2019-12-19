NDDC: Buhari to recompose, inaugurate board after forensic audit, okays Akpabio’s Committee

By Danlami Nmodu

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) be “recomposed and inaugurated after the forensic audit of the organization.”

Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement Thursday, added that “the President has also directed that the Interim Management Team of the NDDC shall be in place till the forensic is completed, and that the supervision of the Commission shall remain under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that the presidential statement is a tacit approval of the moves by Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Akpabio had come under heavy criticism for setting up an interim management after president had named a new board which has since been confirmed by the Senate.