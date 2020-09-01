NDDC: Bring commission under Presidency’s supervision – CYMS

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Committee of Youth on Mobilization Sensitization (CYMS) has demanded that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) should be under the supervision of the Presidency to ensure transparency and efficiency in its service delivery to the Niger Deltans.

The youth group made the demand on Monday in Abuja, during a media briefing, with the theme,”Reporting NDDC and Supporting the Enhancement of DSS.”

The Director General, (CYMS), Obinna Nwaka, lamented the fact that the NDDC has not been able to deliver on its mandate which is the provision of basic amenities such as roads, water, employment, and electricity, among others.

Nwaka noted that this was due to appointment of politicians without good principles, ideologies and the interest of Niger -Deltans at heart but have rather turned NDDC into an industry of looting, home of drama, embezzlement, financial retirement, and a platform to empower only their associates.

In the light of the forgoing, Nwaka called for the commission to be under the supervision of the presidency.

“At this juncture following our observations, facts and findings and evaluation, we hereby submit that the Niger Delta Commission (NDDC) should be under the supervision of the presidency.

“While calling on the National Assembly to ensure a speedy legislative support towards this, we also implore all relevant stakeholders from the Niger Delta states to support this Clarion call.

“Only enemies of the Niger Deltans will kick against this Clarion call, as this is the only way to ensure efficiency in service delivery, equity and transparency in the NDDC,” he said.

The CYMS, Director General commended the DSS role in intelligent report, peace, and nation’s building, while it commiserates with the families of the operatives who where murdered last week in Enugu state.

He noted that a number of factors were responsible for underperformance, abuse of office and corruption by political appointees of the commission.

“Appointments without consultation of the DSS and over looking negative antecedents of a nominee.

“Appointment of desperate de-campees who are not among the formation of a government and persons without the ideal of the administration will result to sabotage.

“Appointment without proper consultation, loyalty, and proper understanding of the ideology of the administration’s political party in line with its campaign manifestos,” he said.

Nwaka disclosed a number of recommendations by the organization which include that the staff strength of the DSS should be increased for proper service delivery.

“Nominees for appointments should appear before DSS for proper scrutiny, clearance, and profiling for further recommendation to Mr President for an appointment or before forwarding their names to the National Assembly for confirmation.

“After appointment or confirmation, appointees should always subject themselves to DSS for questioning when, necessary to enhance services and allow them carry out intelligent gathering, especially on those appointees with sensitive positions that has to do with finance, national interest and development of states,” he said.