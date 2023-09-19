NDDC boss tasks new Directors on challenges facing N/Delta region

By Nana Musa

The acting Manager Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Chief Samuel Ogbuku, has urged the new Directors to be committed to addressing challenges confronting the region and driving its sustainable development.

Ogbuku gave the advice at a two week course on leadership and performance management for directing staff of the NDDC in Abuja on Monday.

The course was organised by the Human Resource Department of the commission in collaboration with the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).

Ogbuku, represented by his Chief of staff, Rev. Obegha Oworibo, said that the Niger Delta region faced a myriad of challenges from infrastructure deficit to environmental concerns and socio economic disparities.

He urged the new directors to lead with confidence, competence, integrity, transparency and commitment to the People of the region.

Ogbuku said that the immersive learning experience would equip the new directors with skills and insights to lead with confidence and competence.

“This workshop is not just about individual growth but a collective progress of the Niger Delta, as leaders your decision and actions will ripple through our communities, impacting the lives of our people.

“The NDDC mission is to facilitate the sustainable development of the Niger delta and your leadership is central to achieving this goal,” he said

The NDDC boss also urged the new directors to embrace innovation and collaboration as tools for progress, champion inclusivity and diversity in their teams, saying,” it’s through diverse perspectives that find the best solution.*

He also congratulated them on their transition from deputy directors to directors and commended ASCON for their continued support.

The Director General of ASCON, Mrs Cecilia Gayya, said that the broad objective of the course was to equip the participants with requisite skills and knowledge, for enhanced performance of directing staff in the NDDC.

She said that specifically, it was expected that at the end, the course should be able to broaden the intellectual scope of participants.

Gayya said it would develop the analytical and problem-solving capabilities of participants to enable them anticipate and respond to the rapid socio-economic changes which characterise today’s work environment.

She said it would equip the participants with the knowledge and skills needed to operate as professionals in definite management areas.

The director general said that it would provide an opportunity for relating principles and theories of administration and management to practical situations.

Gayya said that the course would equip participants with leadership and human relation skills.

“It will also provide a forum for participants from different units and departments of the commission to exchange ideas on problems of management and leadership,”Gayya said.

He said that the current economic crunch was a wake-up call for all of Nigerians to look inward and begin to do things differently.

“We must be more proactive, resourceful and committed to the ideals of innovation, creativity and resourcefulness in managing public resources.

“ In other words, effective leadership and performance management skills of the directing staff who are strategic managers at the NDDC must be sharpened and re-focused to ensure greater effectiveness and efficiency.

“ Training and re-training are the veritable tools for maintaining peak performance in any organisation and the NDDC is not an exception,” Gayya said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

