NDDC Audit Report: MIIVOC invokes FOI Act, asks Malami for copy

Following last week’s submission of the Forensic Audit Report on the Niger Delta Development Commission-NDDC, a civil society organization, Media Initiative against Injustice, Violence and Corruption-MIIVOC has invoked the Freedom of Information Act on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, asking for a copy of the report.

In a letter dated September 7, 2021, signed by MIIVOC’s Executive Director, Dr. Walter Duru and addressed to the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, the organization made a single demand of a copy of the forensic audit report, as received by theAttorney General.

The letter reads in part:

“Media Initiative against Injustice, Violence and Corruption (MIIVOC) is a Nigerian Civil Society Organization with interest in the campaign against injustice, violence, immorality and corruption.”

“We felicitate with you on the receipt of the NDDC Forensic Audit Report. In view of the right of Nigerians to know, we most respectfully request a copy of the Forensic Audit Report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as submitted to your office.”

“We expect that the response to this request reaches us within seven (7) days of receipt of this Letter, as required by the FOI Act through our email address: [email protected] and a hard copy sent to our office in Abuja, Nigeria.”

Recall that Dr. Duru, in a live televising programme recently called on the Attorney General of the Federation to proactively disclose the report, in compliance with section Two of the Freedom of Information Act.

It would also be recalled that the long-awaited Forensic Audit Report on the Niger Delta Development Commission was submitted last week to Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister for Justice by the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio.

