NDDC: APC chieftain hails Senate confirmation of Ogunmola, Edema and others

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Mr Femi Adekanmbi, has praised the Senate confirmation of Mr Charles Ogunmola and Hon. Gbenga Edema as board members of the Niger Delta Development Commission( NDDC).

In a statement on Wednesday in Akure, Adekanmbi, a former Commissioner for Special Duties, Culture and Tourism in Ondo State, said the appointment and confirmation was a call to service.

The Senate had on Tuesday during plenary confirmed the appointment of 13 out of the 15 nominees for the board.

He said that with Mrs Lauretta Onochie as Chairman of the board, the NDDC is set to witness rapid developmental transformations that are unprecedented in the history of the commission.

Ogunmola and Edema are confirmed nominees of the NDDC’s board members from Ondo State.

“I received with excitement the news of the confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of my brothers from Ondo State into the board of the NDDC.

“The duo are perfect definition of excellence and perfection,” Adekanmbi said.

He added that the appointment of Ogunmola and Edema would ensure transformation and put laughter on faces of the people of the state and Niger Delta as a whole.

The APC chieftain stated that he is confident that the new board would perform beyond the expectations of stakeholders.

“Hon. Gbenga Edema performed well as the Chairman of Ondo State Oil-Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), while Charles Ogunmola is a guru who will bring his expertise and capacity to bear in the NDDC.

“He is a quality addition to NDDC,” he stated.

Adekanmbi urged the new NDDC team to proceed at a fast pace with great enthusiasm to fulfill its core mandate to the benefits of all Niger Delta states.

He commended nationalistic stance of the senate for the confirmation.

“The Senate was simply nationalistic by ignoring the sentiments of microscopic few from the state and outside the state, not to confirm the nominees.

“I really commend them for their statesmanship. They were fiercely patriotic and loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Adekanmbi said.

He, therefore, congratulated Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and indeed the entire state for having two illustrious sons on the NDDC board. (NAN)