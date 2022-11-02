NDDC advises staff on breast cancer awareness, prevention

By Precious Akutamadu

The Niger Delta Development Commission,(NDDC) on Wednesday advised its staff about the need for breast cancer check, for prevention and early detection.

Mr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, the Acting Managing Director of NDDC, said this during a one-day Breast Cancer sensisation programme organised by the Commission in Port Harcourt.

Audu-Ohwavborua in a statement issued by Mr Ibitoye Abosede, the Director, Corporate Affairs, said the commission organised Workplace Wellness Programmes yearly for people to pay attention to their health.

Audu-Ohwavborrua, represented by Dr. George Uzonwanne, a Director of Health and Social Services, urged the staff to imbibe healthy personal habits to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

He cautioned against unhealthy habits which increased the risk of breast cancer and encouraged staff of the commission to eat organic food as much as possible and exercise regularly.

Audu-Ohwavborrua advised women who were 40 years old and above to go for breast cancer screening at designated wellness centers periodically.

In her presentation, Prof. Rosemary Ogu, a Consultant from Diamond Helix Medical Assistant in Nigeria, emphasised on lifestyle modification as a way of preventing breast cancer.

Ogu urged women under 40 years and above to have a mammogram done once a year.

Ogu who is also the President-elect of Medical Women Association, said that about 40 women died of cancer on daily basis in Nigeria.

She said one out of eight women would have breast cancer in their lifetime on the average; every two minutes, one woman is diagnosed with breast cancer.

According to her, around the world, one woman dies of breast cancer every 13 minutes, 40 Nigerian women die daily from breast cancer.

Ogu who is also an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), said that breast and cervical cancers were the number one killers of women worldwide.

According to Ogu, cancer diagnosis is no longer a death sentence, saying that death rate is declining because of early detection and early treatment.

Ogu said that everyone should be involved in the awareness and prevention campaign because breast cancer occured in both male and female gender, stating that regular personal checks was key for prevention.She mentioned some of the preventive measures as more low fat food, high fibre diets on natural foods, engaging in daily exercise, taking brisk walk, 30 minute daily to reduce the hormonal levels, stress level and cancer causing agents in the body.She also mentioned reduction of alcohol intake, reducing of stress, improve sleep to prevent cancer in the body.She advised NDDC staff to become intentional about eating reduced fat and carbohydrate diet, adding that they should avoid sedentary lifestyle and reduce alcohol intake.(NAN)

