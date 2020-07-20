NDDC: 60% of contracts awarded to lawmakers – Akpabio

The minister of Niger Delta affairs, Sen. Godswill has alleged that most of the contracts awarded in the Niger Delta Development Commission, , are given to members of the National Assembly, NASS.

made the allegation when he appeared before the House of Representatives committee on the , monitored by Newsdiaryonline on Television on Monday.

The Committee is investigating spendings at the commission.

“We have records to show that most of the contracts at NDDC are given to members of the National Assembly. You people are the biggest beneficiaries,” he said.


