NDC Course 33 participants commence regional study tour

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Participants of Course 33 from the National Defence College (NDC), Nigeria, have embarked on a regional study tour of six African countries of Algeria, Benin Republic, Egypt, Senegal, Tanzania, and Togo.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the college, Commander Muhammed Tukur, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tukur said the tour aims to deepen the participants’ understanding of international affairs, strategic security dynamics, and foster international cooperation.

He said that the Commandant of NDC, Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu, led one of the teams to the Egypt Military Academy for Postgraduate and Strategic Studies.

According to him, Olotu will engage in discussions with the Academy’s Commandant, Maj.-Gen. Abdul Mahmoud.

He said their talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, economic development, and addressing regional security challenges.

“Olotu also toured the Higher War College and the National Defence College of Egypt, meeting with their respective Commandants, Maj.-Gen. Ramadan Ali and Maj.-Gen. Hussem Ukkashah.

In his remarks, the NDC commandant emphasised that the engagements had provided a vital platform for sharing insights on defence strategies, military education, and collaborative security efforts.

Olotu said the tour would also enhance participants’ appreciation of geopolitical and socio-economic dynamics while strengthening bilateral relations.

He called for deeper military ties between Nigeria and Egypt, including collaboration between the two countries’ armed forces and closer collaboration between NDC Nigeria and Egypt’s military institutions.

During the visit to the Nigerian Embassy in Cairo, the Commandant discussed regional stability, defence cooperation, and economic development.

He emphasised that the study tour underscores NDC’s commitment to broadening strategic perspectives, fostering international partnerships, and contributing to regional peace, security and development. (NAN)