NDC Course 29 participants present research paper to COAS

Participants of the National Defence College (NDC) Course 29, have presented their research paper to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

The research paper is in partial fulfillment for the award of Fellow, Defence College (fdc).

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the research paper titled “Pandemic and National Security in Nigeria: Implications for the Nigerian Army”, was presented on behalf of the participants by Col. Olutosin Ogunleye.

The Commandant, NDC, Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, who led the participants, said the Course 29 was assembled in September 2020, adding that the research topic was given by the COAS.

Daji said that 22 participants carried out the research work under the supervision of the college members of faculty.

Responding, the COAS commended the participants for carrying out a thorough research work that examined contemporary security challenges bedeviling the country.

Yahaya urged the Commandant and staff of the college to continue to add value to the research and development endeavours of the Nigerian Army.

He noted that the college had remained a citadel of military strategy and capacity development. (NAN)

