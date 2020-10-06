Ndaeyo emerges UNIUYO VC

Nyaudoh Ndaeyo has emerged Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO).

Ndaeyo’s appointment is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Mr Aniediabasi Udofia, the Registrar and Secretary, Governing Council of the institution.

Udofia said that the governing council appointed the new vice chancellor at its special meeting on Monday.

“The Governing Council of the University of Uyo had, at its special meeting on Monday, approved the appointment of Professor Nyaudoh Ukpabio Ndaeyo as the 8th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University.

“Ndaeyo is a Professor of Farming Systems; holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Farm Systems and a Masters degree in Agronomy both from the University of Ibadan,’’ Udofia said.