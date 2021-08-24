NDA: Two personnel lost, one abducted as ‘unknown gunmen’ breach security – Official

The Public Relations Officer of Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, has confirmed a security breach which resulted in the loss of two personnel and the abduction of one person.

According to Jajira, “unknown gunmen” compromised the security by gaining access to the residential area of the academy in Afaka.

He however assured that they will be apprehended and the abducted person will be freed soon.

Giving an official insight into the incident, Jajira said,”The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka. During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted.

“The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that this unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.”







