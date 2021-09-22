NDA to graduate 260 cadets Oct. 9

 The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) says it graduate and commission 260 officers cadet of 68th regular course into the Nigerian Armed Forces on Oct. 9.

The Deputy Commandant of NDA, AVM Abiola Amodu, disclosed this on Wednesday a news briefing the headquarters of the academy Kaduna.

Amodu explained that the cadets were divided into the three arms of the service with Nigerian Army having 130; Navy, 73, and the having 67 cadets.

“I am glad to announce that the Commander--Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, be the special guest of honour the event.’’

Amodu added that the would involve high security measures around the academy and neighbouring communities.

He noted that parts of key activities to mark the passing out parade included convocation lecture for the cadets and postgraduate students, a golf kitty, awards, regimental dinner, among others.

“The lecture would be delivered by Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo grace the as the Special Guest of Honour.

“Malam Nasiru El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, also be a Special Guest of Honour the event,’’ he said.

Amodu further said that during the event, honourary degrees would be awarded to some deserving Nigerians who had distinguished themselves various fields of endeavour.

He urged members of the public to commit the cadets their prayers various religious gatherings across the country. (NAN)

