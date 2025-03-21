NDA to conduct firing exercise, urge residents not to panic 

Favour Lashem
The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday,  urged  residents of Afaka, Mando, and  Kauya in Kaduna State

not to panic, when its  Inter Battalion Obstacles Crossing Competition for NDA  cadets holds  on Saturday.

The announcement is contained in a statement by the Academy Public Relations Officer, Maj. Muhammad Maidawa  in Kaduna.

“This is  to inform the general public, especially residents of Afaka, Mando, Kauya, and adjoining settlements, about an upcoming event of significant importance.

“We are pleased to announce that the NDA will be conducting  an Inter Battalion Obstacles Crossing Competition for our cadets.”

According to him,  the  exciting competition is a combat fitness activity, specifically designed to test and enhance the cadets’ abilities to navigate and maneuver through battlefield obstacles.

“These obstacles will be simulated by various artificial stations on the obstacle course.”

He said the exercise is scheduled for  Saturday, March. 22.

“As part of the competition, there will be live firing exercises involving heavy guns and other light weapons.

“We want to assure the public that these activities are a standard part of cadet training, and there is no cause for alarm.

“Residents may hear gunshot sounds during the event; we kindly ask for your understanding and cooperation during this time.

“We appreciate the continued support of the community and encourage everyone to stay safe and informed, “Maidawa said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

