NDA to conduct firing exercise, urge residents not to panic 

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday, urged residents of Afaka, Mando, and Kauya in Kaduna State

By Mohammed Tijjani



The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday, urged residents of Afaka, Mando, and Kauya in Kaduna State

not to panic, when its Inter Battalion Obstacles Crossing Competition for NDA cadets holds on Saturday.

The announcement is contained in a statement by the Academy Public Relations Officer, Maj. Muhammad Maidawa in Kaduna.

.

“This is to inform the general public, especially residents of Afaka, Mando, Kauya, and adjoining settlements, about an upcoming event of significant importance.

“We are pleased to announce that the NDA will be conducting an Inter Battalion Obstacles Crossing Competition for our cadets.”

According to him, the exciting competition is a combat fitness activity, specifically designed to test and enhance the cadets’ abilities to navigate and maneuver through battlefield obstacles.

“These obstacles will be simulated by various artificial stations on the obstacle course.”

He said the exercise is scheduled for Saturday, March. 22.

“As part of the competition, there will be live firing exercises involving heavy guns and other light weapons.

“We want to assure the public that these activities are a standard part of cadet training, and there is no cause for alarm.

“Residents may hear gunshot sounds during the event; we kindly ask for your understanding and cooperation during this time.

“We appreciate the continued support of the community and encourage everyone to stay safe and informed, “Maidawa said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)