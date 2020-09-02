NDA selection board for 72 Regular Course begins Sept 12

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Armed Force Selection Board (AFSB) for the 72 Regular Course is to begin on September 12.

Brig.-Gen. Ayoola Aboaba, the Academy Registrar who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna, said that the process would end on Oct. 24.

“Shortlisted candidates are to appear for interview before the Armed Forces Selection Board (AFSB) from Saturday, September 12 to October 24 at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna. ‘’

According to him, the candidates will appear in three batches.

“Batch 1, which included Anambra, Bauchi, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Nassarawa, Ondo and Plateau states, is to report for screening from Sept. 12.

“Batch 2, Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Imo, Katsina, Kogi, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Yobe and Zamfara states, is to report on Sept. 26.

“Batch 3, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, FCT, Jigawa , Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Niger, Ogun, Sokoto and Taraba States will report on Oct. 10.

Aboaba said that any candidate who failed to report on Sept. 12, 26, and Oct. 10 for batches 1, 2 and 3, respectively would not be allowed to attend the interview.

“Any candidate in batches 2 and 3 who is seen around the NDA premises before Sept. 26 and Oct. 10 respectively , would be disqualified.

“All candidates will be accommodated and fed throughout the duration of their stay for the AFSB and they must come along with their Bank Verification Number (BVN) and bank account number.

“Other details and information would be contained in the portal,’’ he said.

In another development, Aboaba said that the result of the NDA screening test which held on Aug. 15 had been released.

“Candidates who sat for the Screening Test should log onto www.nda.edu.ng or www.ndaapplications.net to check for their names,’’ he said.

