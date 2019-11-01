NDA rehabilitates 2 classrooms in Dankande community, Kaduna

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has remodeled two blocks of classrooms in Dankande LEA Primary School, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State as part of its corporate social responsibility.

News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NDA Commandant, Maj.-Gen Adeniyi Oyebade had few weeks ago pledged to reconstruct two classrooms and a staff room in the school during a medical outreach programme at the Dankande community.

NAN also reports that the intervention was necessitated by the dilapidated conditions of the school’s facilities.

The commandant, who handed over the remodelled facilities on Thursday, said the academy would always undertake viable projects that would add value to the lives of the people.

Oyebade, represented by the Academy’s Registrar, Brig.-Gen Ibrahim Jallo, said education, especially at the grassroots level, is the key to a developed society.

He stressed that the gesture was necessary in order to provide conducive learning environment, to help the pupils learn and assimilate faster.

Oyebade urged the school management to take proper care of the facilities for greater results and benefit of all.

The Academy Registrar, Jallo, on his part, said he was touched by the level of decay of other classrooms in the school.

He therefore promised to engage the head teacher of the school, community leaders and government representatives to provide succour to the pupils of Dankande primary school for a more conducive learning environment.

The Headteacher, Mallam Mohammed Garba, appreciated the NDA’s intervention, saying it was the first in the history of the school which was established in 1976.

Garba noted that even though many people had promised to intervene, only the NDA Commandant had come through with his promise.

The pupils later made presentations to Oyebade and the NDA in appreciation for their support.(NAN)