NDA modifies curriculum to prepare cadets for asymetric war mode





A cross section of cadets during “Exercise Camp Highland” at Shere, Hills

By Polycarp Auta

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has modified its curriculum for the regular cadet training to address security challenges currently facing the nation.



Brig.-Gen. Emmanuel Emekah, the Director, Military Training of the academy said this on Saturday in Jos at the on-going “Exercise Camp Highland’’ being conducted at the 69th Regular Cadets Course.



He said the modification had brought about a paradigm shift focusing on asymmetric warfare as opposed to conventional warfare.



“Contemporary security challenges have necessitated that the curriculum for the cadet training be modified,’’ he said.



Emekah explained that cadets of Course 69 were the first to benefit from the modification of the curriculum, adding that the academy was using them to test run the new development.



“What they are doing now are things some of us did as commissioned officers, but these cadets are opportune to do it now,’’ he said.



He said also that the on-going “Exercise Camp Highland’’ aimed at preparing the cadets for the task ahead of them by the time they become commissioned officers.



The director explained that the exercise was divided into four phases, adding that the first one, the river crossing operation, was held in Makurdi.



“We are in Jos for the second phase, which is the adventure and leadership training and we will be moving to Bauchi from here for the third phase, the mechanised operation.



“From Bauchi we will move to Kachia in Kaduna State for the final phase.



“The essence of all these is because they will soon be commissioned as officers and leaders to lead their various platoons in battles.



“They should have these knowledge to be able to lead their troops wherever they find themselves,’’ Emekah stressed.



The director expressed delight at the performance of the cadets and said they are physically fit and ready to carry out the tasks ahead.



Addressing the cadets, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim M. Yusuf, the NDA Commandant, commended their performance during the various sections of the exercise.



“I’m highly impressed by your standard of performance and discipline; I’m particularly delighted that cadets who were not doing well before now have started doing well,’’ he said.



The commandant thanked the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Shere Hills, Jos, venue of the exercise, for regularly supporting the NDA in its quest to produce quality officers.



One of the cadets, Rachael Adeniyi, said that exercise would build cadets’ confidence and leadership skills for the tasks ahead.



She thanked the NDA for the paradigm shift in its curriculum, adding that it had helped the cadets in great measures. (NAN)

