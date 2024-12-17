NDA matriculates 523 cadets of 76 regular course

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Monday matriculated 523 cadets of its 76 regular course in Kaduna.

By Sani Idris

The event which was the 13th matriculation of the institution featured oath taking by the cadets to mark their formal induction into their respective academic programmes.

Commandant of the NDA, Maj.-Gen. John Ochai, urged the cadets to be serious with their academic and military training as they were complementary to each other.

Ochai said that the cadets would undergo five-year training with the academic programme culminating at the end of the fourth year.

The commandant said the matriculation for the 76th regular course was profound.

He explained that the cadets were begining their academic career in a period of reform in both academic and military training with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and change in technology.

“The cadets will have a previlage of undergoing academic and military programmes that would empower them to confront challenges that is facing not just the armed forces, but the nation in general in the future,” Ochai said.

He warned them against indiscipline and activities that would portray the academy and the military in bad light.

He thanked the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, for his support to the institution.

In his address, the Governor said that the 21st-century warfare and military operations required innovative and creative minds founded on intellectual and technical skills.

Sani, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, said the NDA had kept up to standard in producing officers that were capable locally, and internationally.

The governor added that the 21st century warfare demands critical thinking.

“Today officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are graduates. It is remarkable that the force now recognises the value of university education,” he said.

Sani said the Kaduna State government had a big agenda for security, good collaboration with the military and all the security agencies to ensure peace and secured Kaduna state.

“People are now able to sleep peacefully and go about their normal lives courtesy of the collaboration and cooperation by the citizens who provide useful information for security purposes,” he said.

Sani urged the cadets to be focused, disciplined, hardworking, patient, persevere and determined, saying that the temptation to abandon their training was always high at the first year as they grappled with a new environment.

The governor also urged them to be disciplined, brave, courageous and loyal to constituted authorities.(NAN)