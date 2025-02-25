NDA issues warning to residents ahead of shooting exercise

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has issued a warning to the residents of Afaka, Kauya, and Mando in Kaduna to steer clear of its open range during an upcoming shooting exercise.

By Mohammed Tijjani







The academy’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Muhammad Maidawa, announced in a statement issued to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Maidawa said the exercise had been scheduled to take place from February 26 to March 1,

He said the exercise was part of the advanced application of fire package for the Army Cadets of the 72 Regular Course.

According to him, the exercise will involve live firing of arms, adding that it is essential for the training and development of the cadets.

He emphasised the importance of safety, placing barriers and warning signs around the range areas to indicate restricted zones.

“Residents, particularly farmers, pedestrians, and cattle rearers are urged to strictly adhere to these warnings and steer clear of the area during the duration of the exercise.

“The NDA has assured that the safety and well-being of all the citizens in the surrounding communities are a top priority and has called for cooperation and collaboration from the community members.

“By steering clear of the designated area, the residents can help ensure their safety and the effective training of military personnel, “Maidawa said.

He said the warning came as a necessary precaution to prevent any potential harm to civilians and to ensure the success of the training exercise. (NAN)